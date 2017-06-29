Man faces 5 charges in Bossier, also is wanted in Shreveport

A Caddo Parish man faces 5 charges in Bossier City and is a suspect in multiple vehicle thefts and burglaries in Shreveport.

Bossier City police arrested 22-year-old Zachary J. Tubbs, of the 2000 block of Orbit Drive in Shreveport, after he fled from them in a stolen vehicle, Shreveport police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Records show Tubbs was booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Prison in Plain Dealing at 7:45 a.m. Thursday on two counts of illegal possession of stolen things and one count each of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bonds on those charges total $35,502.

Tubbs also is being held as a fugitive from Shreveport.

Detectives there say they have a warrant for his arrest in connection with the burglaries of multiple cars at an automotive dealership in Shreveport.

Shreveport police property crimes detectives are familiar with Tubbs because their investigation in 2015 ultimately led to him being charged with 18 felony counts in connection with stolen vehicles and vehicle burglaries, Hines said.

Tubbs currently is wanted in Shreveport on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, simple burglary and attempted simple burglary. His bonds on those charges total $100,000.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.