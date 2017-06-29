Northbound I-49 back open after major wreck at E 70th - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Northbound I-49 back open after major wreck at E 70th

SHREVEPORT, LA

A major crash forced the shutdown of I-49 North at E 70th Street in Shreveport just before 1 p.m. Thursday. 

Those lanes just were reopened.

At least one vehicle is overturned. There is no word on any injuries. 

The right lane heading northbound has since reopened, but the left and center lanes remain blocked. 

