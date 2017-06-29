I-49 North shut down at E 70th Street due to major wreck

A major crash has forced the shutdown of I-49 North at E 70th Street in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A major crash forced the shutdown of I-49 North at E 70th Street in Shreveport just before 1 p.m. Thursday.

At least one vehicle is overturned. There is no word on any injuries.

The right lane heading northbound has since reopened, but the left and center lanes remain blocked.

The right lane has opened leaving the left and center lanes blocked on I-49 North at LA 3132. Congestion has reached Bert Kouns. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 29, 2017

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

