I-49 North shut down at E 70th Street due to major wreck

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A major crash forced the shutdown of I-49 North at E 70th Street in Shreveport just before 1 p.m. Thursday. 

At least one vehicle is overturned. There is no word on any injuries. 

The right lane heading northbound has since reopened, but the left and center lanes remain blocked. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

