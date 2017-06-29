East Texas teen killed in Harrison County crash

A Gladewater teen was killed early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Harrison County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 24-year-old Melvin Bradshaw lost control of his 2003 Ford F-150 as he headed southbound on County Road 4310 around 12:48 a.m.

Police say Bradshaw was driving "at a high rate of speed " when he hit a curve and skidded off the road, striking a tree.

One of the passengers, identified as Bobbie Burke, 17 of Gladewater, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Clarice Watkins.

Bradshaw, along with two other passengers, 19-year-old Shalynn Tipton of Longview and 21-year-old Kyler McBride of Hallsville, were taken to Good Shepherd in Marshall.

The wreck remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.