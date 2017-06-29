Johnny Huntsman, founder of Johnny's Pizza, leaves behind legacy of good food, kindness

Johnny's Pizza is recognized by most in Northwest Louisiana by the shape of its slices and the famous "Sweep the Kitchen" pizza. But for some, Johnny's is a reminder that random acts of kindness can go a long way.

Justin Batterton remembers the day a stack of free pizzas arrived at his doorstep.

"I mean a lot of us probably grew up on Johnny's. I know for a lot of us in North Louisiana, it was the first pizza you ever ate. But about a year or so ago, it was kind of a random thing, and it does show the type of man he was and what he instilled into his corporation," said Batterton.

The house they delivered to is part of a non-profit, faith-based, organization called The Louisiana Adult & Teen Challenge. Justin Batterton is the director of the home, which is located at the corner of Highland and Stoner Avenue in Shreveport.

Their mission is to bring in men who battle drug and alcohol addiction, help them get sober, and restart their life through faith.

"I was addicted to drugs and I was definitely going down the wrong path, but God really used this program to change my life and make me into the man I am today and make me into the husband I am to my wife and a father..." said Batterton.

On July 17, 2016, a manager at a local Johnny's restaurant decided to deliver a large stack of pizzas to the home, for no reason at all.

"She just did that one kind act for these guys who have been in trouble with the law and had problems with addictions. Honestly, some don't even know what love is and just to see what a small act of kindness can do for one person is an amazing thing," said Batterton.

It may have just been pizza, but it's the kind of gesture that Batterton says shows exactly who Johnny Huntsman was.

"For some guys, that's the first sign of what we're supposed to be like, what true love looks like and random acts of kindness, and again that just shows the kind of company he ran and the type of people he allowed to represent his name," said Batterton.

Huntsman passed away on Wednesday, June 28. He was 77-years-old.

