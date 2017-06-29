Johnny Huntsman, founder of Johnny's Pizza, leaves behind legacy of good food, kindness

An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
A police report says after the light turned green, Venus Williams' vehicle was struck when she cut in front of another vehicle trying to get through the intersection. A 78-year-old passenger in that vehicle later died from his injuries.More >>
A police report says after the light turned green, Venus Williams' vehicle was struck when she cut in front of another vehicle trying to get through the intersection. A 78-year-old passenger in that vehicle later died from his injuries.More >>
Eddie Tipton confessed to writing software that gave him access to winning numbers before they were drawn. And he took advantage of it.More >>
Eddie Tipton confessed to writing software that gave him access to winning numbers before they were drawn. And he took advantage of it.More >>
Shania Cody, 4, was forced to suffer pain from a bullet in her foot for two weeks when her mom refused to take her to the hospital.More >>
Shania Cody, 4, was forced to suffer pain from a bullet in her foot for two weeks when her mom refused to take her to the hospital.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Police identified 36-year-old Courtney Javon McCain as a person of interest in the case and say he should be considered "armed and dangerous."More >>
Police identified 36-year-old Courtney Javon McCain as a person of interest in the case and say he should be considered "armed and dangerous."More >>
An extensive first-of-its-kind study says global warming is likely to hit southern and poorer US counties harder.More >>
An extensive first-of-its-kind study says global warming is likely to hit southern and poorer US counties harder.More >>
Lubbock police are actively searching for a man they say severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.More >>
Lubbock police are actively searching for a man they say severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.More >>
18-year-old Solidad Torres says a pattern of abuse and controlling behavior eventually led to a severe beating at the hands of her boyfriend.More >>
18-year-old Solidad Torres says a pattern of abuse and controlling behavior eventually led to a severe beating at the hands of her boyfriend.More >>
A brave, music-loving golden Lab walked in on the Vienna Chamber Orchestra's performance at an outdoor arts festival in Turkey, creating an online sensation.More >>
A brave, music-loving golden Lab walked in on the Vienna Chamber Orchestra's performance at an outdoor arts festival in Turkey, creating an online sensation.More >>