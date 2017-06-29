Suspect identified in hit & run that killed Shreveport teen - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Suspect identified in hit & run that killed Shreveport teen

WANTED: Tamala Ware, 47 (Source: Bossier City Police Department) WANTED: Tamala Ware, 47 (Source: Bossier City Police Department)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police have identified the woman wanted in connection with a hit and run that killed a Shreveport teen last week.

Tamala Ware, 47, of the 7600 block of Harrist Street in Shreveport is wanted for her alleged role in the hit-and-run involving a 16-year-old who died from his injuries, according to Shreveport police. 

Police say that they believe Ware hit the teen with her car, got out of the vehicle to check, and then left the scene.

Authorities believe Ware is still in the area and are urging her to turn herself in.

Anyone with information is asked o contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly