Suspect identified in hit & run that killed Shreveport teen

Shreveport police are looking for a woman who hit and killed a teenager with her car and drove off Thursday night.

Shreveport police are looking for a woman who hit and killed a teenager with her car and drove off Thursday night.

Police search for driver who killed teen in hit and run

Police search for driver who killed teen in hit and run

The family of a 16-year-old killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night in Shreveport is begging the suspect to turn herself in.

The family of a 16-year-old killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night in Shreveport is begging the suspect to turn herself in.

Shreveport police have identified the woman wanted in connection with a hit and run that killed a Shreveport teen last week.

Tamala Ware, 47, of the 7600 block of Harrist Street in Shreveport is wanted for her alleged role in the hit-and-run involving a 16-year-old who died from his injuries, according to Shreveport police.

Police say that they believe Ware hit the teen with her car, got out of the vehicle to check, and then left the scene.

Authorities believe Ware is still in the area and are urging her to turn herself in.

Anyone with information is asked o contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.