Holiday weekend weather: Strong storms possible early Saturday

Shreveport and Bossier City have announced city office closures and changes in trash pickup schedule for the Fourth of July holiday.

There is a Marginal Risk of a few strong to severe storms early in the day Saturday, possibly before dawn.

The area most likely to be affected would be along and north of I-30.

These storms will be in the form of a complex or cluster of storms moving away from a cold front far to our north. The main threats would be some marginally highs winds that could cause damage and some marginal hail.

The tornado threat appears low and it does not look like flooding rain is likely. As the storms push farther into the area, they will weaken a bit, but could regain some strength. They may fall apart during the morning but redevelop later in the afternoon.

The rest of your "four day weekend" should be storm-free. Sunday may find a few showers lingering in the area but certainly no washout. Monday and the 4th of July holiday could see a pop-up shower or two during the afternoon but they will be few and far between.

One of the biggest problems you could be facing over the holiday will be the heat and humidity. Lows will be in the mid 70s and highs could reach the low to mid 90s. The heat index value or "feels like" temperature will be above 100 degrees and possibly could be near 105.

Be sure you drink plenty of water or sports drinks to stay hydrated. Seek shade or A/C from time to time. This goes for the kiddos too. Above all, don't overdo it. Of course, don't forget the sunscreen. Common sense will assure you a great holiday.

