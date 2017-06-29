Shreveport-Bossier Fourth of July closures, trash pick-up changes

Shreveport and Bossier City have announced city office closures and changes in trash pickup schedule for the Fourth of July holiday.

Shreveport garbage and recycling collection will not run on Tuesday. Residents and businesses that have trash pickup on Tuesday will be rescheduled for Wednesday, according to the city's website.

No bulk collection will be scheduled for this week.

The Woolworth Road Regional Solid Waste Facility will be closed on July 4th.

In Bossier City, municipal offices (City Council and City Court) will be closed on Tuesday.

Bossier City's trash pick-up will still go on as scheduled.

