W. Interstate 20 near Minden closed

Westbound Interstate 20 near Minden is closed on Thursday morning.

Crews are performing emergency roadwork, according to a tweet from LA DOTD.

Traffic is being detoured to Louisiana 531 to Industrial Drive to LA 532 where drivers can get back on Interstate 20.

Congestion has reached five miles in length.

