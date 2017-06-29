All lanes of Interstate 20 near Minden reopened - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

All lanes of Interstate 20 near Minden reopened

(Source: KSLA) (Source: KSLA)
MINDEN, LA (KSLA) -

All lanes of Interstate 20 near Minden has opened again after crews made emergency repairs.

Traffic was detoured to Louisiana 531 to Industrial Drive to LA 532 where drivers were able to get back on Interstate 20.

