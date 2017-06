Texarkana, Ark., police have received several reports of residents receiving cellphone calls from unknown individuals.

The callers claim to be representing the police to solicit funds for local police officers and or families of fallen officers. "We have also received these calls on our department phones, which they quickly hang up when they realize they have contacted an actual police officer!" says a Facebook post about the calls.

"But, unfortunately, by the time we attempt to call back the number is disconnected."

Police say their department and, to their knowledge, no other law enforcement agency are not calling people asking for donations.

Authorities advise those who do donate to charities and other organizations to first do their research to ensure they are not being scammed out of their money.

