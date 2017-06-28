Editorial: Stop the violence

Waiting until July 11 to approve measures that may save lives is not fast enough for me. Should the Shreveport City Council be able to move faster when the stakes are so high? (Source: KSLA News 12)

I have been watching with deep concern, as I am sure all of us have, the reports of more shootings in Shreveport.

One recent shooting tragically involved a 2-year-old girl.

The occurrences are far too many.

In recent days, Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump held a news conference to address crime reduction strategies aimed at providing a safer environment for citizens. He is working on several initiatives that include more grassroots efforts with the community.

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler has brought a resolution to the City Council to provide overtime pay for more patrols. It received favorable responses from council members and will be taken up at the council's meeting July 11.

I am glad our officials are talking about this and offering solutions.

I also understand that there are certain procedures within city government that must be followed to approve funds.

But waiting until July 11 to approve measures that may save lives is not fast enough for me.

Should the council be able to move faster when the stakes are so high?

I would like to hear from you. What do you think?

