Shreveport roundtable focuses on crime, how it got to this point

The first of what a Shreveport councilman says will be many roundtables was held Wednesday evening at Caddo Juvenile Detention Center.

That's where more than two dozen city leaders, judges and community activists gathered to talk out solutions to crime in Shreveport.

They met in the facility's library against the backdrop of juveniles in custody.

Community leaders said it takes a village to raise children but that village is broken.

For example, a 2-year-old girl is one of the city's latest shooting victims.

Councilman Jerry Bowman said the rash of violent and sometimes deadly crimes in Shreveport is what prompted him to start the roundtable discussions about how the city got to this point.

