Police seek woman suspected of stalking her ex-boyfriend

Shreveport police are looking for a woman suspected of stalking her ex-boyfriend.

Authorities say 22-year-old Kailin Jones, of the 400 block of East Texas Avenue in Vivian, is wanted for her alleged role in stalking a man who broke off a dating relationship with her, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Detectives have been investigating the case since May and say they now have a warrant for her arrest.

Jones is described as standing 5’7” tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Hines said a photograph of her is not yet available.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about her to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

