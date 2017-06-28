Alert: Emergency 911 service partially out in Texarkana area - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Alert: Emergency 911 service partially out in Texarkana area

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
For the time being, anyone needing immediate help with an emergency in Texarkana, Texas, should call 9-1-1 from a cellphone or call the non-emergency number (903) 798-3876 if using a landline. (Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department) For the time being, anyone needing immediate help with an emergency in Texarkana, Texas, should call 9-1-1 from a cellphone or call the non-emergency number (903) 798-3876 if using a landline. (Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department)
TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) -

There is a regional 9-1-1 emergency telephone service outage in the Texarkana area.

Only calls from landlines are affected.

At this time, authorities said, it appears that all cellphone calls to 9-1-1 are going through.  

So anyone needing immediate help with an emergency in the Texarkana area should:

  • Call 9-1-1 from a cellphone, or,
  • Call the non-emergency number (903) 798-3876 if using a landline.

"At this time, we do not know how long the system will be down," reads a Texarkana, Texas, police statement about the outage.  

"However, we will update you as soon as service is restored."

Texarkana, Ark., police also have posted a notice on their Facebook page.

