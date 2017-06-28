Alert: Emergency 911 service partially out in Texarkana area

For the time being, anyone needing immediate help with an emergency in Texarkana, Texas, should call 9-1-1 from a cellphone or call the non-emergency number (903) 798-3876 if using a landline. (Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department)

There is a regional 9-1-1 emergency telephone service outage in the Texarkana area.

Only calls from landlines are affected.

At this time, authorities said, it appears that all cellphone calls to 9-1-1 are going through.

So anyone needing immediate help with an emergency in the Texarkana area should:

Call 9-1-1 from a cellphone, or,

Call the non-emergency number (903) 798-3876 if using a landline.

"At this time, we do not know how long the system will be down," reads a Texarkana, Texas, police statement about the outage.

"However, we will update you as soon as service is restored."

Texarkana, Ark., police also have posted a notice on their Facebook page.

