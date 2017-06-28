Airliner with mechanical issue lands at Shreveport Regional

This is an example of the twin-engine Canadair Regional Jet CRJ-900. (Source: flightaware.com)

A commercial airliner with a mechanical problem landed safely Wednesday afternoon in Shreveport.

The twin-engine Canadair Regional Jet CRJ-900 was having some type of issue with its landing gear, Shreveport Regional Airport officials said.

The ExpressJet flight was inbound from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

It arrived at the gate at 4:59 p.m.

Shreveport Fire Department has 11 units on standby on an aircraft emergency alert 2 as the plane landed.

There's no immediate word about how many people were on the flight.

