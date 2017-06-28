Airliner with mechanical issue lands at Shreveport Regional

Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.
Vets at an animal shelter discovered the abuse after complications from spaying the dog.
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.
A Murray State University dorm was damaged after an explosion on Wednesday, June 28.
The Baton Rouge Police Department and other agencies say they arrested more than three dozen people during an undercover operation at Reggie's Bar near LSU in Tigerland.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a young girl who went missing today from Lancaster.
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.
