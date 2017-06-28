Traffic alert: Wrecks tie up I-20, I-49 in Shreveport - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Traffic alert: Wrecks tie up I-20, I-49 in Shreveport

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Connect
This wreck on eastbound Interstate 20 at southbound Interstate 49 occurred at 3:46 p.m. June 28, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. (Source: LaDOTD) This wreck on eastbound Interstate 20 at southbound Interstate 49 occurred at 3:46 p.m. June 28, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. (Source: LaDOTD)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A couple wrecks on the interstates in Shreveport tied up traffic Wednesday afternoon.

One happened at 3:44 p.m. on northbound Interstate 49 at Kings Highway, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

That wreck had traffic on I-49 backed up to the Hollywood Avenue exit, the Louisiana highway department reports.

That wreck has since been cleared up.

Another wreck occurred two minutes later on eastbound Interstate 20 near southbound I-49, dispatch records show.

There's no immediate word on the nature of the wrecks nor whether anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly