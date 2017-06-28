Traffic alert: Wrecks tie up I-20, I-49 in Shreveport

This wreck on eastbound Interstate 20 at southbound Interstate 49 occurred at 3:46 p.m. June 28, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. (Source: LaDOTD)

A couple wrecks on the interstates in Shreveport tied up traffic Wednesday afternoon.

One happened at 3:44 p.m. on northbound Interstate 49 at Kings Highway, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

That wreck had traffic on I-49 backed up to the Hollywood Avenue exit, the Louisiana highway department reports.

The right lanes are blocked I-49 North at Kings Hwy due to an accident. Congestion has reached Hollywood Avenue. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 28, 2017

That wreck has since been cleared up.

All lanes are open I-49 North at Kings Highway. Congestion has reached Hollywood Avenue. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 28, 2017

Another wreck occurred two minutes later on eastbound Interstate 20 near southbound I-49, dispatch records show.

The left lane remains I-20 East at Spring Street due to an accident. Congestion has reached Lakeshore Drive. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 28, 2017

All lanes are open I-20 East at Spring Street. Congestion has reached Lakeshore Drive. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 28, 2017

There's no immediate word on the nature of the wrecks nor whether anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.