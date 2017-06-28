Bossier technology center lands $498 million Defense contract

The U.S. Defense Department has awarded a multimillion-dollar to CSRA's Integrated Technology Center in Bossier City.

The $498 million contract is to support Phase One of MilCloud 2.0, a cloud-services product portfolio managed by the Defense Information Systems Agency.

MilCloud is used in the development, deployment and maintenance of secure Defense Department applications, according to the DISA website.

It's part of Defense's efforts to shift its legacy applications to cloud service providers and, in part, to reduce the department's cost of ownership for infrastructure services.

Officials say the contract positions CSRA as the industry leader for cloud and military information technology.

The contract runs for three years - from June 9, 2017, to June 8, 2020 - then includes 5 one-year options.

CSRA opened its technology center Nov. 15.

The Bossier Parish Police Jury reports that the center continues to grow and recently hired its 600th employee.

CSRA's goal is to bring a total of 800 new jobs to Northwest Louisiana by June 2018, according to the center's website.

