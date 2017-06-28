Bossier woman billed for more than 68,000 gallons of water

Sunny Cagle says her water bill shows she used more than 68,000 gallons of water and owes $900. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Bossier City woman who lives by herself claims she is being billed for tens of thousands of gallons of water she is not using.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the average person uses 80 to 100 gallons of water a day.

According to her latest bill, Sunny Cagle used more than 68,000 gallons of water and owes $900.

That's money the resident of the 1200 block of Elsa Jane Road in Bossier City says she does not have.

Now she's getting calls from the city saying her water is about to shut off.

And neighbors say Cagle is not alone.

