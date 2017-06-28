Police trying to ID gunman who robbed Texarkana, TX, store

A gunman demanded money from a cash register at a Texarkana, Texas, convenience store then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say it happened Tuesday night at Paradise Quickstop in the 3400 block of New Boston Road.

A store employee told officers that the gunman was wearing a black ski mask, a navy blue coat and white gloves.

The robber last was seen headed west toward Old Boston Road, police said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the robbery to call Texarkana, Texas, police at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

