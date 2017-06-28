Police identify victim in Cherokee Park shooting

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police have released the name of the person shot in Shreveport's Cherokee Park neighborhood late Wednesday morning.

It happened just before noon on W. Algonquin Trail & Navaho Trail. According to Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines, 21-year-old Natrevious Hudson was shot in the lower back and the left leg while driving in the 2200 block West Algonquin Trail.

BREAKING: Multiple crews on scene of shooting/ crash in Shreveport. 4th reported shooting in 24 hrs. https://t.co/USefZjVkqs pic.twitter.com/MJxwJc4eix — Jasmine (@jpayoute) June 28, 2017

Hines said that the shooter was standing outside in the street when it happened. Hudson then lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree.

The shooter then fled the scene on foot.

Police say Hudson left the wrecked vehicle and was found by first responders on West Algonquin Trail.

Hudson's wounds are not considered life-threatening. He was taken to University Health for treatment.

Officers are searching for the shooter in the neighborhood. No detailed description has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.