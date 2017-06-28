Johnny's Pizza House founder dies at 77

The first Johnny's Pizza House opened in 1967 in Monroe on Desiard Street across from the University of Monroe, billing it as “the only link in the world’s smallest pizza chain,” according to the company website.

Johnny Huntsman died Wednesday morning at the age of 77, according to Johnny's Pizza House company spokesperson. (Source: Johnny's Pizza House)

Johnny Huntsman opened the first Johnny's Pizza House in 1967 on Desiard Street across from the University of Monroe. (Source: Johnny's Pizza House)

The founder of the popular Louisiana-based Johnny's Pizza franchise has died.

According to KNOE 8 News in Monroe, the company's corporate office confirmed the passing of 77-year-old Johnny Huntsman Wednesday morning.

The company said Huntsman had been living with Alzheimer's for at least two years.

"It all started with a man, a slice and a dream."

Headquartered in West Monroe, Johnny's Pizza now has 33 corporate restaurants across North Louisiana and 11 more are scheduled to open.

Johnny's is also celebrating its 50th year anniversary.

