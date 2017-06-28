Man arrested in connection with Miles Street shooting

Shreveport police have another man in custody in connection to a shooting on Friday night.

Charles Roderick Hossa, 42, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm/concealed weapon by a felon, according to Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines.

On Friday, Shreveport police said that they had one in custody in connection to the shooting.

The shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. in the 4100 block of Miles Street near the intersection if Hollywood and Broadway avenues.

Police say the victim was shot in the chest and tried to run away before falling in a nearby field.

He was taken to University Health with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the suspect and the victim had gotten into an argument that led to the shooting.

