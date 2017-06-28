One school set to be built, another to get facelift in Bossier

Rendering of new Benton High School on which construction is expected to start in the fall. (Source: Keith Norwood/BPSB)

Bossier High School getting a facelift as part of the School Boards $212 million project (Source: KSLA News 12)

As Bossier Parish continues to see unprecedented growth, two more schools are set for an update.

One will get a makeover. The other will be an entirely new school.

The newly designed Benton High School recently was approved.

Now the School Board is advertising bids.

Construction is expected to begin in the fall.

The project is estimated to cost $45.5 million along with the building of two new streets, Fairburn Avenue and Tiger Pride Drive.

The school will be located behind Kingston Elementary School in Benton.

According to a document provided by supervisor Keith Norwood with BPSB, the school will take up 70 acres.

Another school inside Bossier City is getting a facelift as part of the $212 million project.

Bossier High School first received "phase one" of its renovations in 2012, getting a new electrical system to go along with new computer labs.

Now the School Board has allocated an additional $2.1 million to give Bossier High a fresh coat of paint, new restrooms, new flooring and paneling and a new ramp to make the school more accessible.

Norwood said the School Board met with principal David Thrash months ago to ask what updates he thinks are needed.

Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.

