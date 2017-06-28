Ribbon cutting ceremony to be held for A.R. Teague multi-purpose trail

Today is the day where officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the new extension of the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway multi-purpose trail.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Red River Wildlife Refuge public boat launch.

The public is invited to attend.

Ceremonies will be held at the new pavilion near the end of the extended trail.

Work began on the trail in September 2016.

The extension will run from the trail’s current terminus across from the CenturyLink Center south to the Red River National Wildlife Refuge boat launch.

