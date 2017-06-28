Bossier opens extension of multipurpose riverfront trail

The multipurpose trail alongside Arthur Ray Teague Parkway in Bossier City now runs six miles from DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City to the Red River National Wildlife Refuge boat launch. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The newly extended Arthur Ray Teague Parkway multipurpose trail officially opened Wednesday, adding two miles of running and biking along Red River in Bossier Parish.

The trail now continues from where it previously ended in front of CenturyLink Center to the Red River National Wildlife Refuge boat launch.

"We spent a lot of time coming up with the quality-of-life things," Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker said. "And this is just another one of those outstanding quality-of-life issues. We've extended it, we've got a boat ramp out here. It's free."

The Bossier chamber is about to cut the ribbon to three A. R. Teague multipurpose trail

People already are getting to enjoy the trail.

"I enjoy walking on it. And many of the folks here in south Bossier and all over Bossier really enjoy this wonderful asset," said Doug Brown, an at-large member of the Red River Waterway Commission.

The commission funded the $1.2 million project that began in September. Construction officially finished by mid-March.

The full trail, which begins in front of DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City, now measures more than six miles in length and includes a picnic pavilion near the boat ramp and benches along the eight-foot-wide asphalt trail.

