A.R. Teague multi-purpose trail extension officially opens

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

The newly-extended Arthur Ray Teague Parkway multi-purpose trail officially opened Wednesday, adding 2 miles of running and biking along the Red River. 

The trail now continues from where it previously ended in front of the CenturyLink Center to the Red River National Wildlife Refuge boat launch. 

The $1.1 million project was funded by the Red River Waterway Commission and began in September. The full trail, which begins in front of DiamondJacks Casino, now totals more than six miles in length and includes a picnic pavilion near the boat ramp and benches along the eight-foot wide, asphalt trail.

