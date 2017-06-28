2 killed in head-on crash in Texarkana

Two women are dead after a head-on crash in Texarkana.
It happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 82 near mile marker 16, according to the crash report from Arkansas State Police.
Tracye Bailey, 54, of Magnolia, Arkansas was traveling westbound when she veered left of center. Bailey sideswiped one car and hit the vehicle of Joanna Bruce, 49, of Maud, Texas.
The other driver was not injured in the incident.
According to the crash report, the roads were dry and the weather condition was clear.
Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.
