Two-year-old child among three shot in Shreveport

Shreveport police said three people were shot early Wednesday morning in the city's Queensborough neighborhood and one of the victims is a two-year-old child.

According to Corporal Angie Willhite, police responded to the 1800 block of Jewella Avenue at 12:24 Wednesday morning to the shooting in the middle of the street. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year old woman and a two-year-old had been shot. A third victim, a man, arrived at University Health with a gunshot wound.

Willhite said officers are currently looking for the suspected shooter, but they do not know of a motive at this time.

Police said the victims were driving down the road when a red-colored SUV pulled up. Someone from inside the vehicle opened fire. The woman was hit in the leg and the man in his arm.

The two-year-old was shot twice in the legs.

All three victims are expected to be okay.

The area where the shooting took place was shut down to traffic for a time.

No names have been released nor suspect descriptions.

This investigation is ongoing while police investigate another overnight shooting in the city's Highland neighborhood.

