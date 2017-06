A man told police he was shot in the leg while investigating a noise in the backyard of his Boulevard St. home in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood late Tuesday night. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The was shot in the leg, but is expected to survive. He was taken to University Health Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A man was shot late Tuesday night in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.

It happened at outside a home in the 200 block of Boulevard Street around 11:30 p.m.

The man told police he was investigating a noise in his backyard when he was shot in the leg.

He was taken to University Health and is expected to recover.

Breaking: Shooting just blocks north of Centenary College in Shreveport. Man shot in leg outside home on Centenary Blvd @ Boulevard. pic.twitter.com/C6lp0WFsVH — Doug Warner (@dougwarnerksla) June 28, 2017

Police are investigating, but so far they say there have been no arrests and the shooter has not been identified.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.