SWAR city looking at where medical marijuana can be grown, dispensed

The Texarkana, Ark., planning commission called a meeting to discuss locations suitable for cultivating, dispensing and using medical marijuana in designated clinics.

Problem is, commissioners said during the gathering Tuesday evening, current laws prevent dispensaries from being built in Texarkana because they would be too close to schools and churches.

Officials now plan to work on a new ordinance that would help them zone out where medical marijuana can be grown and dispensed in their city.

The planning commission soon will start taking applications from residents who want to use medical marijuana.

