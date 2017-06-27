Shreveport soon could gain a drug abuse treatment center

Resilient House is needed because the abuse of drugs, particularly opioids, continues to plague communities in the ArkLaTex and beyond, says Jerry Fodale, the center's founder. (Source: WDAM)

A rezoning proposal introduced during the Shreveport City Council meeting Tuesday could pave the way for new drug and alcohol addiction treatment center in the city.

Several residents were on hand to speak for and against Resilient House.

The 90-bed facility would be in the former Evangel Christian Academy dormitories off West 70th Street.

Resilient House is needed because the abuse of drugs, particularly opioids, continues to plague communities in the ArkLaTex and beyond, the center's founder said.

"No matter where you are, there is a shortage of beds anywhere in this country," Jerry Fodale said.

"With the pandemic that's going on right now, there is a continuing shortage throughout the nation."

The ordinance now on the agenda for the City Council's meeting July 11.

If approved, construction of Resilient House could begin about 30 days later and the center could be operational by October.

