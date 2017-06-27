Bossier police seek 2 runaway teens from youth shelter

Bossier police are asking for the public's help in finding two teenagers who ran away from a youth shelter Monday night. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

Bossier City police are asking for the public’s help in finding two teenagers who reportedly ran away from a youth shelter Monday night.

Police say 13-year-old Conor Calhoun and 14-year-old Willis Crawford reportedly ran away together from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter in the 4800 block of Shed Road.

Calhoun stands 5’6” tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Crawford stands 5’11” tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Police say there is no indication of foul play being involved, but they are concerned for the teens welfare.

Both teens were last seen wearing white shirts and gray pants.

Anyone who can help police find the teens is urged to call Bossier City Police at 318-741-8652.

