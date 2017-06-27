Marshall police searching for man accused of assault

Marshall police searching for Dillon Burr, 23. He is being charged with injury to the disabled. (Source: Marshall Police Department)

Marshall police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of assaulting a disabled man last weekend.

Police have an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Dillon Burr, of Marshall. He is being charged with injury to the disabled, which is a felony.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of East End Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. last Sunday regarding an assault that had taken place at the Chevron station.

The victim told police he was hit repeatedly and knocked to the ground by Burr.

Surveillance video from the business confirmed what the victim told police.

Burr is also wanted for parole violation warrant out of Harrison County.

Anyone with information on Burr’s whereabouts is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

