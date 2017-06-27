Tigers, Gators battle in Game 2 of the College World Series

WAFB 9Sports held a live special "Let's Talk Tigers!" with live reports from Omaha and analysis of what the Tigers need to do to win the College World Series.

WAFB 9Sports held a live special "Let's Talk Tigers!" with live reports from Omaha and analysis of what the Tigers need to do to win the College World Series.

While everyone typically focuses on the LSU players and coaches, what their superstitions and traditions are before the College World Series, what about their wives? What about the girlfriends, the families, and the children who have been in Omaha for the past couple of weeks?

While everyone typically focuses on the LSU players and coaches, what their superstitions and traditions are before the College World Series, what about their wives? What about the girlfriends, the families, and the children who have been in Omaha for the past couple of weeks?

Wives of LSU baseball coaching staff talk about behind-the-scenes in Omaha

Wives of LSU baseball coaching staff talk about behind-the-scenes in Omaha

LSU baseball enters familiar territory prior to Tuesday evening's Game 2 of the College World Series finals against Florida, trailing the series 1-0 after falling in Game 1, 4-3.

It was less than a week ago in the opening round that the Tigers entered their first of three elimination games after being drubbed by top-seeded Oregon State.

Paul Mainieri's team responded by eliminating Florida State and sweeping the final two games against the Beavers to reach the finals.

With dreams of winning their seventh national championship still alive, the pressure sits on the back of a comfortable face.

Lefty Jared Poche, LSU's winningest pitcher, takes the mound tonight.

Poche saw himself in this situation Wednesday against Florida State and responded with one of his best outings of the season.

The first pitch from Omaha is at 7 p.m.

The game can be seen on ESPN.

Tweets by Casey_Viera

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.