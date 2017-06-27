Tigers, Gators battle in Game 2 of the College World Series - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Tigers, Gators battle in Game 2 of the College World Series

By Casey Viera, Sports Director
Connect
Zack Hess (Source: WAFB) Zack Hess (Source: WAFB)
OMAHA, Neb. (KSLA) -

LSU baseball enters familiar territory prior to Tuesday evening's Game 2 of the College World Series finals against Florida, trailing the series 1-0 after falling in Game 1, 4-3.

It was less than a week ago in the opening round that the Tigers entered their first of three elimination games after being drubbed by top-seeded Oregon State.

Paul Mainieri's team responded by eliminating Florida State and sweeping the final two games against the Beavers to reach the finals.

With dreams of winning their seventh national championship still alive, the pressure sits on the back of a comfortable face.

Lefty Jared Poche, LSU's winningest pitcher, takes the mound tonight.

Poche saw himself in this situation Wednesday against Florida State and responded with one of his best outings of the season.

The first pitch from Omaha is at 7 p.m.

The game can be seen on ESPN.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly