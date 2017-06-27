Woman gets 40 years for killing son after they, 1 other partied

SENTENCED: Dora Blake, 48, of Minden, 40 years in prison at hard labor (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Webster Parish woman must serve 40 years at hard labor in a Louisiana prison for fatally shooting her son after an outing to celebrate her 48th birthday.

Dora Blake, of the 400 block of Woodard Street in Minden, was sentenced Tuesday in Bossier District Court in Benton.

Blake, who was represented by the public defender's office, has 30 days to appeal her sentence and two years to apply for post-conviction relief, court records show.

Blake's 22-year-old son Patrick Hollingsworth was killed the night of Nov. 21, 2015, while the two and a female passenger were traveling east on Interstate 20 near mile marker 36 east of Haughton after visiting a Bossier City casino.

Blake took out a handgun that was in the vehicle and shot Hollingsworth and the female passenger, authorities said.

Hollingsworth died at the scene. The female passenger was treated at University Health.

Blake was taken to the Shreveport hospital for a medical observation.

She later was arrested and booked on one count each of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

A grand jury indicted Blake on Jan. 4, 2016, on a charge of second-degree murder.

She changed her plea to guilty May 23.

Blake remains in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing.

