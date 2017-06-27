Teen shot in hand in Shreveport

A teenager was shot in one of his hands Tuesday afternoon in east Shreveport.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 2:01 p.m. at a unit at The Residence at River Bend in the 100 block of Quail Creek Road.

The 17-year-old has been taken to University Health for treatment, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

Authorities say he has given them conflicting accounts of how and where the shooting happened.

