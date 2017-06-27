Crews nearing final phase of work at Youree at East Kings

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
A driver has died following a crash and explosion at the Harrisburg Road overpass Tuesday, according to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott.More >>
A driver has died following a crash and explosion at the Harrisburg Road overpass Tuesday, according to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott.More >>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
The plane sat on the tarmac for five hours while maintenance crews went through every inch of the engines.More >>
The plane sat on the tarmac for five hours while maintenance crews went through every inch of the engines.More >>
Hackers have caused widespread disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard.More >>
Hackers have caused widespread disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard.More >>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>
The cost of responding to drug overdoses continues to skyrocket in Middletown. Council members are trying to explore new ways relieve their financial burden, like not responding to some overdose calls.More >>
The cost of responding to drug overdoses continues to skyrocket in Middletown. Council members are trying to explore new ways relieve their financial burden, like not responding to some overdose calls.More >>