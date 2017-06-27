Crews nearing final phase of work at Youree at East Kings

Lanes temporarily will be switched and traffic flow will be adjusted during the repaving. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

The intersection will be repaved once all the legs are complete. That's the final phase of the project. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

A Louisiana highway department spokeswoman says workers almost are on the last phase of Youree Drive at East Kings Highway, a project started in October 2015. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

The light is bright at the end of the tunnel for construction at a major Shreveport intersection, a Louisiana highway department spokeswoman says.

Workers almost are on the last phase of Youree Drive at East Kings Highway, a project started in October 2015, said Erin Buchanan, of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

And the contractor has two 2 crews working on the project, one on Youree and the other on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway, she said.

All of the northbound side and most of the southbound side of Youree have been paved, Buchanan said.

The intersection will be repaved once all the legs are complete. That's the final phase of the project.

Lanes temporarily will be switched and traffic flow will be adjusted during the repaving, Buchanan said.

So drivers can expect further delays until the project is complete.

The work is projected to be finished early this fall.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.