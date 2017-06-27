Shreveport City Council discusses police OT proposal

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler is proposing to give an additional $150,000 to Shreveport police for overtime pay.

The money would be used specifically for patrols.

The ordinance was introduced during the City Council's work session Monday.

This afternoon, it is up for its first reading before City Council members.

Some council members say they favor adding resources but they also want to see increased accountability from those resources.

