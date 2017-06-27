AR to issue ID cards for medical marijuana prescription holders

The Arkansas Department of Health has announced that they will issue identification cards for people prescribed medical marijuana.

According to the ADH's website, the application process is not available yet.

The registry cards will be available approximately 30 days prior to medical marijuana availability in Arkansas dispensaries.

Each applicant must submit a valid ADH medical marijuana physician written certification. A list of prescriptions cannot be substituted for the written certification.

Applicants may request a paper application to be mailed to them. The completed application along with the physician's written certification, a copy of the applicants Arkansas driver's license or state ID and a fee must be submitted by mail.

To get a copy of the application, call (501) 682-4982.

Having the registry card will not give cardholders permission to grow their own marijuana. Applicants will not be able to get the card now and travel out of state to get marijuana.

The ADH does not have a physician's list with doctors that provide medical marijuana certification.

Authorities are concerned about the possibility of unauthorized users getting ahold of the marijuana for recreational use.

For more information, call (501) 661-2367 or send questions to adhquestions@arkansas.gov.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.