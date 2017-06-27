Louisiana governor signs budget, with a few line-item vetoes

By MELINDA DESLATTE

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed Louisiana's more than $28 billion state operating budget into law ahead of the Saturday start of the new financial year.

The Democratic governor struck four items with his line-item veto. Those vetoed items included language limiting how Louisiana's health department can make budget reductions and prohibiting the Civil Service Commission from blocking pay raises at Louisiana's levee districts.

Edwards' office provided the veto letter to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The budget was adopted by lawmakers in a special session after they failed to reach a compromise in the regular legislative session.

Colleges will escape cuts for the first time in nearly a decade. State workers will get a pay raise. But mental health services and early childhood education programs will take reductions.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.