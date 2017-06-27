Shreveport police searching for two missing teens

This page features people in the ArkLaTex and surrounding areas who have been reported missing.More >>
This page features people in the ArkLaTex and surrounding areas who have been reported missing.More >>
A possible emergency situation is underway at Redstone Arsenal.More >>
A possible emergency situation is underway at Redstone Arsenal.More >>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.More >>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>
A bear attacked the man and his friend while they were bicycling on an Alaskan highway.More >>
A bear attacked the man and his friend while they were bicycling on an Alaskan highway.More >>
Actor Charlie Sheen told ESPN that he's auctioning off Babe Ruth's 1927 World Series ring. Also being sold is the original document that traded the legendary slugger from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees.More >>
Actor Charlie Sheen told ESPN that he's auctioning off Babe Ruth's 1927 World Series ring. Also being sold is the original document that traded the legendary slugger from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees.More >>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.More >>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
A driver has died following a crash and explosion at the Harrisburg Road overpass Tuesday, according to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott.More >>
A driver has died following a crash and explosion at the Harrisburg Road overpass Tuesday, according to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott.More >>