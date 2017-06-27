Shreveport police searching for two missing teens

Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in locating two teens missing since Saturday.

Shaniya Johnson, 16, and 15-year-old Ashanti Green, both of Shreveport, were last seen together on Saturday in the 3200 block of Valley View Drive, according to Shreveport police.

Shaniya is 5'6" tall and Ashanti is 5'5". Both girls weigh 160 pounds.

Police say that the teens are known to hang around Financial Plaza Drive in west Shreveport.

The are believed to be still together.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective B. Hornsby at 318-673-7020 or Shreveport police's main line at 318-673-BLUE.

