2 Shreveport missing teens found safe

Shreveport police say 2 teens who were missing since Saturday have been found safe Tuesday.

Shaniya Johnson, 16, and 15-year-old Ashanti Green, both of Shreveport, were last seen together on Saturday in the 3200 block of Valley View Drive, according to Shreveport police.

Shaniya is 5'6" tall and Ashanti is 5'5". Both girls weigh 160 pounds.

Police say the teens are known to hang around Financial Plaza Drive in west Shreveport.

