Cab passenger injured when driver involved in hit-and-run

Shreveport police have arrested a man after a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning.

Police say a woman was a passenger in a cab when it clipped a car near Caddo and Market streets around 5:30 a.m.

The cab driver then left the scene and dropped the woman off at Sam's Town Casino on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway, according to police.

The woman was taken to the hospital for minor injuries via private vehicle.

Police say another passenger inside the cab was arrested for obstruction.

It is unclear if the driver of the cab is facing any charges.

