Peppa Pig Live coming to Shreveport

A very famous friend from the United Kingdom will be making her way to Shreveport later this year.

Peppa Pig Live: Peppa's Big Suprise will take place on November 28 at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show will start at 6 p.m.

The show will feature music and dance with life-sized puppets of Peppa, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig.

Reserved seating is available starting at $44. Children 1-year and younger can sit on a lap at no cost.

According to the event's page on Ticketmaster.com, a presale will begin today at 10 a.m. The code to purchase tickets is MUDDY.

Tickets can be purchased at all Ticketmaster locations, the Shreveport Convention Center Box Office and by phone by calling 1-800-745-3000.

