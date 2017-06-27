Philadelphia Center offers free events for National HIV Testing - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Philadelphia Center offers free events for National HIV Testing Day

The Philadelphia Center hosted free HIV testing on Centenary's campus. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12) The Philadelphia Center hosted free HIV testing on Centenary's campus. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The Philadelphia Center is offering free testing for National HIV Testing Day Tuesday.

Free testing is taking place at the center located at 2020 Centenary Blvd. at their usual time from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

In addition, the center has also partnered with 2 Walgreen's locations in Shreveport to offer free testing just for Tuesday, June 27. 

Testing will be offered at the Walgreen’s at 3555 Greenwood Rd. and the location at 9209 Mansfield Rd from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly