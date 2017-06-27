Philadelphia Center offers free events for National HIV Testing Day

The Philadelphia Center is offering free testing for National HIV Testing Day Tuesday.

Free testing is taking place at the center located at 2020 Centenary Blvd. at their usual time from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

In addition, the center has also partnered with 2 Walgreen's locations in Shreveport to offer free testing just for Tuesday, June 27.

Testing will be offered at the Walgreen’s at 3555 Greenwood Rd. and the location at 9209 Mansfield Rd from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

