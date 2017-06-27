Shreveport Circle K robbed a gunpoint

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 5 a.m. at the Circle K at the intersection Olive Street and Line Avenue.

Police say a man wearing a blue hat, blue shirt and blue jeans came in with a handgun and demanded money.

The man got away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

