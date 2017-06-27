Crash in Caddo Parish send 2 to hospital - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Crash in Caddo Parish send 2 to hospital

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Two people are recovering from a crash that sent them to the hospital Monday night. 

According to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office dispatch, one vehicle was involved in the crash just before 11:30 p.m. on Rodessa Ida Road near Interstate 49.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Shreveport Fire Department dispatch.

Traffic was not impacted by the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

