Man robbed at gunpoint while walking down Shreveport street

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are looking for the two people responsible for robbing a man at gunpoint early Monday morning. 

It happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Creswell Avenue.

Police say a man was walking down the street when a man and a woman approached him.

That's when the man reportedly pulled out a small semi-automatic pistol demanding the victim's property.

The gunman and the woman got away with the victim's items on foot, according to police. 

No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

