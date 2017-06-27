Man robbed at gunpoint while walking down Shreveport street

What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.More >>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.More >>
A bear attacked the man and his friend while they were bicycling on an Alaskan highway.More >>
A bear attacked the man and his friend while they were bicycling on an Alaskan highway.More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
The video shows the car swerving from one side of the road to the other, even passing oncoming traffic in the grass on the left and hitting a guard rail, before going airborne and landing in a wooded area.More >>
The video shows the car swerving from one side of the road to the other, even passing oncoming traffic in the grass on the left and hitting a guard rail, before going airborne and landing in a wooded area.More >>
A juvenile has been charged with reckless murder and second-degree assault in connection with a shooting that left a child dead and a teenager injured Monday afternoon, Montgomery police confirmed late Monday night.More >>
A juvenile has been charged with reckless murder and second-degree assault in connection with a shooting that left a child dead and a teenager injured Monday afternoon, Montgomery police confirmed late Monday night.More >>