Authorities seek ID of male suspected of using fake money

Authorities think this male passed counterfeit money about 4 a.m. May 5 at Waffle House in the 5100 block of Greenwood Road in Shreveport. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Authorities think this man used counterfeit money at a Shreveport restaurant.

Now Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force investigators are sharing surveillance camera images in hopes public can help identify him.

The fake bills were passed about 4 a.m. May 5 at Waffle House in the 5100 block of Greenwood Road, authorities said.

The male that investigators suspect was involved was wearing a dark blue tank top, dark pants and what appear to be white shoes.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

